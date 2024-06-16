Penn State basketball to host Penn Quakers in non-conference game

Penn State’s men’s basketball schedule continues to be coming together leading up to the start of the new college basketball season. As reported by one notable college basketball insider, the Nittany Lions are adding a home game against an opponent from The Big Five in Philadelphia.

According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, via X (formerly known as Twitter), Penn State will host Penn in a non-conference matchup. the game is reportedly set for Dec. 29 in the Bryce Jordan Center. It will be the first regular-season meeting with the Quakers since 2013.

Penn State is 19-30 all-time in games against the Quakers. Penn State has won four consecutive games in the in-state series, including an 83-71 victory in the most recent meeting in 2013.

Penn State’s non-conference slate for the 2024-25 season, the second under head coach Mike Rhoades, will include matchups with Virginia Tech in Baltimore and participation in the Sunshine Slam games in Daytona Beach that could pit the Nittany Lions against Clemson, Fordham, or San Francisco in late November.

Penn State has yet to confirm any non-conference matchups outside of the Virginia Tech matchup and the Sunshine Slam tournament. Penn State’s Big Ten opponents have been locked in, although specific dates have not been confirmed by the conference at this time.

