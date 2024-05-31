Penn State basketball getting visit from Maryland’s Gatorade Player of the Year

All eyes are on Penn State’s football program with official visits kicking off this weekend, but there is plenty of action taking place for other programs.

The basketball team got some huge news when their star Ace Baldwin announced that he was returning to the team for the upcoming season. That will not only allow them to compete this year, but it also gives head coach Mike Rhoades another chance to establish his culture and build momentum.

One thing that Rhoades and his staff did well during his tenure at VCU was being able to land high-end recruits to a mid-major program.

He’s currently trying to do that for the Nittany Lions, something that they should be able to do when giving prospects the chance to compete in a Power 4 conference.

The good news keeps flowing for Penn State on the hardcourt as one of their top targets in the 2025 class has revealed he will be visiting Happy Valley in August.

Consensus four-star recruit Cam Ward is ranked as the 38th-best player in the country by ESPN coming off him winning Gatorade Player of the Year in Maryland.

The 6-foot-6, 190-pound prospect spoke with Jamie Shaw of On3 about his recruitment after taking two official visits to Florida State and Notre Dame. It’s no surprised that those two are the leaders in the clubhouse, but Penn State is going to get a real look as Ward thinks what Rhoades and his staff are doing will translate well going forward (subscription required).

He’s playing AAU basketball for Team Durant on Nike’s EYBL Circuit this summer and will look to narrow down his list after everything finishes up.

How this relationship progresses will be seen, but it’s huge positive that someone of Ward’s magnitude has the Nittany Lions on his radar and will take a trip to campus.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire