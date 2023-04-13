Penn State basketball in final 5 of 2023 four-star forward

As it stands right now, there are zero players coming to Penn State out of the class of 2023. Originally three players had committed to the program but asked for their NLI release after the head coaching change.

When Mike Rhoades took over the job, the program was about as baron as one could get. Graduates, transfer portal entrants and decommitments left Penn State with two scholarship players for the upcoming season at one point in time.

While the transfer portal can take away from a program, it can also get great talent into a program quickly. Penn State is familiar with the benefits it can provide after last season.

As expected, Rhoades targeted bringing some of his VCU players with him to State College. Ace Baldwin was the first to commit, followed by Nicholas Kern who committed the other day.

However, it looks like Penn State is in the running to land a player from the class of 2023.

Four-star forward from California, Brady Dunlap, recently cut his list down to five schools. Originally committed to Notre Dame, Dunlap asked for his NLI release in January after Mike Brey announced he would be stepping down as head coach following the season.

The other schools on his list are North Carolina, Villanova, St. Johns and Nebraska.

NEWS: Four-star senior Brady Dunlap tells me he’s down to five schools: Nebraska

North Carolina

Penn State

St. John’s

Villanova The former Notre Dame signee breaks down each of his finalists: https://t.co/Sf7Pc1q8Ri pic.twitter.com/P32noXmWhl — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) April 13, 2023

On3’s industry rankings have him listed as the 154th-ranked player in the 2023 class, but ESPN has him 80th in their top 100 list.

Dunlap is a 6’7″ forward who can shoot from range. That is his biggest strength and something that could translate to the next level right away if on the floor.

Story continues

When speaking with Joe Tipton of On3 about Penn State he said, “Coach Rhoades has been great. He has worked very hard and has made an impression on me and my family. The whole staff seems to be a family along with the a winning culture. The school itself is very enticing with the history of athletic success. I can’t wait to visit.”

Dunlap has upcoming visits scheduled with every school except for Penn State at the moment, but it looks like he won’t make his decision until he visits the program in person.

Follow Brad Wakai on Twitter and TikTok

More Recruiting!

Crystal ball prediction sees another VCU player heading to Penn State out of transfer portal Top basketball transfer portal targeting visiting Penn State this weekend 4-star defensive lineman in 2024 class sets visit to Penn State Penn State Class of 2024 recruiting profile: Three-star cornerback Antoine Belgrave-Shorter

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire