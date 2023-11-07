Penn State basketball dominates Delaware State in season opener

Penn State couldn’t have asked for a better start to their season and to get the Mike Rhoades era officially underway.

Facing a Delaware State squad who struggled mightily last season, this was a game that the Nittany Lions should have dominated based on the talent on their roster.

But winning the game 79-45 in the fashion they did was a statement that this new brand of basketball is here.

With just under three minutes into the game, Penn State led 5-4, getting off to a slow start. Then, they flipped the switch and went on a 21-2 run and held a 26-6 lead 13 minutes into the game.

After that extended run, the Nittany Lions never looked back. They went into halftime with a 39-18 lead.

That’s how you start a season 😤#WeAre pic.twitter.com/DOZINp1uUr — Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) November 7, 2023

The transfer players that came into the program during the offseason got much of the headlines, and for good reason, but it was the returners Jameel Brown and Kanye Clary who played a major role to start.

Brown was the leading scorer at half with 11 points and Clary added seven with two rebounds and an assist. Temple transfer Zach Hicks showed off his shooting prowess by hitting three three-pointers before half.

In the second half, it was much of the same for Penn State. They maintained their huge lead and the game never got under single digits.

The Nittany Lions shot 49.1% from the field, efficiently carving up the Delaware State defense. They also shot the deep ball well, hitting 12 threes on 37.5% shooting.

Havoc will be the defensive philosophy under Rhoades and they were able to force 23 total turnovers and stole the ball 11 times. They also held Delaware State to 28.8% shooting and 1-16 from three.

Clary finished the game as the leading scorer with 22 points, while also pulling down seven rebounds. Brown was second with 20 and Hicks finished with 12.

The VCU transfers Ace Baldwin and Nick Kern struggled in their first game with Penn State, combining to go 2-10 from the floor for nine points.

Qudus Wahab, the 6’11” center, grabbed 13 rebounds and showed Penn State fans what it’s like to have legitimate size on the floor.

Yes, this game was against Delaware State, but it was still a great start for the Nittany Lions under their new coach.

