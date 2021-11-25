Penn State basketball adds family commitment to Thanksgiving lineup

Penn State head coach Micah Shrewsberry has been working hard on the recruiting trail to build up the future of the Penn State men’s basketball program, but he didn’t have to travel too far to secure his latest commitment to the program. Braeden Shrewsberry, the son of the current Nittany Lions head coach, gave his commitment to the program on Wednesday, and the head coach offered his reaction to the news on Thanksgiving Thursday via Twitter.

Braeden Shrewsberry is a three-star recruit in the Class of 2023 according to his 247 Sports profile. The 6′-2″ shooting guard committed to Penn State over offers from Xavier and Saint Joeseph’s. Shrewsberry’s path to Penn State was not exactly shocking given his father is the head coach. Officially speaking though, Shrewsberry’s journey to Penn State was a relatively quick one. Shrewsberry made an “unofficial” visit on Sept. 11, received an offer two weeks later, and made another unofficial visit a week after that. Of course, visits to the program are easier to schedule and manage when your dad is the head coach.

The younger Shrewesberry is expected to bring a good quality shooter to the Penn State offense as he is highly regarded for his shooting prowess.

A very Happy Thanksgiving in our home! #WeAre 🍁🦃🍽🔵⚪️🦁 pic.twitter.com/kZ8cTd7un9 — Micah Shrewsberry (@Coach_Shrews) November 25, 2021

Shrewsberry was a talented and accomplished high school player in Indiana before the Shrewsberry family moved to State College, and Shrewsberry should continue to shine for State College High School this season.

Penn State secured one of the best-recruiting classes in program history for the Class of 2022, and the future of the program could be off to a decent start for the Class of 2023 as well.

