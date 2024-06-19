Penn State back into top 10 of 247Sports recruiting rankings following latest commit

Not that Penn State was falling out of contention for having one of the top recruiting classes in the Big Ten in recent weeks, but the Nittany Lions did climb back into a top 10 ranking with a new commitment this week.

Penn State received a verbal commitment from four-star cornerback Jahmir Joseph, one of the top recruits overall in the state of New Jersey, to add to what has already been celebrated as a solid recruiting class. As expected, the addition of a four-star recruit like this led to a bit of a bump in the recruiting rankings for the Nittany Lions.

Penn State started the month of June ranked no. 8 in the national recruiting rankings for the Class of 2025 according to the 247Sports composite rankings. By the middle of the month the Nittany Lions slipped down to no. 13 with a couple of Big Ten programs, Rutgers and Wisconsin, passing them by following some commitments of their own. But after securing a commitment from Joseph this week, Penn State is back in the top 10.

Penn State currently ranks no. 10 in the updated 247Sports composite rankings, as of Wednesday morning. Ohio State and Rutgers are the only Big Ten programs ranked ahead of Penn State at the moment.

How does Penn State rate on other recruiting outlets at this time? Penn State currently ranks no. 12 on the latest class rankings from On3. Rivals agrees with 247Sports, however, with Penn State currently sitting at no. 10 in the latest team rankings from Rivals.

Will Penn State be able to secure a top-10 recruiting class in 2025? Time will tell, but the Nittany Lions are easily on pace to have one of the top recruiting hauls in the Big Ten once again.

