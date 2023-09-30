Penn State availability report for Northwestern released

With kickoff approaching in the early afternoon window, Penn State has released its player availability report for its Week 5 game at Northwestern. And once again, it will rule out a wide receiver and a pair of defensive linemen.

Wide receiver Malick Meiga, and defensive ends Jameial Lyons and Smith Vilbert were the three players ruled out of action for Saturday’s game at Northwestern on the Penn State player availability report, which is required by the Big Ten this season two hours prior to kickoff.

Wide receiver Harrison Wallace III is listed as questionable. He has been questionable the past two weeks. He did not play two weeks ago despite being able to play, and he was limited last week in a home game against Iowa. How much he sees the field against Northwestern remains to be seen.

Northwestern has also ruled out four players this week. Wide receiver Ricky Ahumaraeze, defensive back Theran Johnson, and tight ends Chris Petrucci and Jack Fitzgerald have been ruled out for the Wildcats. Tight end Marshall Lang is listed as questionable.

