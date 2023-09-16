Penn State availability report for Illinois released

Penn State is about to open up its Big Ten slate on the road at Illinois for a noon eastern kickoff on national TV, and the depth at wide receiver could be a slight concern for the matchup. Penn State’s player availability report for Week 3 against Illinois confirmed the Nittany Lions will be without wide receiver Malick Meiga and Harrison Wallace III is listed as questionable.

The big news with the latest player availability report from Penn State is cornerback Daequan Hardy, defensive tackle Coziah Izzard, and defensive end Amin Vanover are all active.

Wallace III is Penn State’s second-leading receiver after the first two games of the season. Wallace is tied for a team-high 10 receptions and has 98 receiving yards.

Meiga has appeared in just one game this season, in which he caught 1 pass for 7 yards. This is the second game in a row Meiga, who contributes mostly on special teams will be out of action.

Penn State has also ruled out defensive end Smith Vilbert for the game this weekend. Redshirt freshman defensive tackle Kaleb Artis is also listed as questionable for the game this weekend against Illinois.

Illinois has a largely clean availability report. The only player on this week’s report from the Illini is defensive back Demetrius Hill, who will be out.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire