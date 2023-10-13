Penn State assistant Ja'Juan Seider remains positive about running game

Oct. 12—Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen didn't run for huge gains every time they carried the football last season; it just seemed that way.

Only 16 of their 323 carries went for 20 or more yards, 12 by Singleton and four by Allen.

Neither one has any this season, which has led to fans wondering what's wrong with sixth-ranked Penn State's running game.

Ja'Juan Seider, the Nittany Lions' assistant head coach and running backs coach, said it's hardly a time to panic.

"I like where we're at," Seider said Thursday during a conference call. "Have we left some yards out there? Yeah. We can trust a little bit more in the scheme. These kids aren't going to be perfect.

"Every time they get the ball isn't going to be a home run ball. We got spoiled in that aspect."

Penn State ranks third in the Big Ten and 24th in the FBS in rushing with 194.8 yards per game, which is 13 more yards than its season average last season.

But the averages per carry for Singleton, the 2022 Big Ten Freshman of the Year, and Allen, his classmate and roommate, are down significantly from last season.

Singleton has run 74 times for 283 yards and a 3.8 per-carry average through five games, compared to 63 carries for 463 yards and a 7.3 average in the first five games last season. He finished with 1,061 yards and a 6.8 average.

Allen has carried 69 times for 307 yards and a 4.4 average, compared to 57 attempts for 303 yards and a 5.3 average last year. He wound up with 867 yards and a 5.2 average.

"I tell these guys all the time you gotta stay within yourself," Seider said, "stay within the system and understand there are going to be opportunities for us to create explosive plays.

"There are going to be times when we just have to grind it out. We call them dirty runs. It may be 4 yards. It may be 8 yards. It may be 19 yards. Eventually the 70-yard run will come."

Offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich said last week that the Penn State running backs need "to trust their instincts, their vision and their speed." Head coach James Franklin was asked about Yurcich's comment after practice Wednesday.

"What Mike's talking about is something we have to be careful of as coaches," Franklin said. "Sometimes you can overcoach a running back, and I'm not saying we're doing that. Those guys have an uncanny way of seeing and feeling things that the average human being can't.

"Sometimes if the offensive coordinator, the running backs coach or the head coach question a running back's decision, what you don't want is for him to second-guess himself in the hole. Just do what comes naturally to him. He's been doing it his whole life."

Like Franklin and others, Seider pointed out that Penn State opponents have geared their defenses to stop Singleton and Allen with first-year starter Drew Allar at quarterback.

"We've taken everybody's best shot," Seider said. "I got a lot of friends at these places (Lions opponents). The biggest compliment you can get from those guys is that, 'Your running back room is special. We did everything we could to keep those guys contained. Beat us in other ways.'

"We've been able to do that because Drew's getting better and he's getting older."

Penn State (5-0) has another chance for explosive runs against 42-point underdog Massachusetts (1-6) Saturday at 3:30 (TV-BTN) at Beaver Stadium. The Minutemen have one of the nation's worst defenses, ranking second-to-last in points allowed (39.4) and third-to-last in rushing yards allowed (220.1).

The Lions would like nothing more than to go into next week's Big Ten East showdown at Ohio State after a robust performance by the running game.

"I really like where we're at, contrary to (popular) belief," Seider said. "We're running the ball effectively. We haven't had a lot of long runs. Everybody knows that.

"But if you watch the film and you watch the defense the week before they play us and the week when they play us, we're getting a different defense every week. Our job is not to press."