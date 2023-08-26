Penn State assistant football coach Deion Barnes finds his calling

Aug. 25—The thought of coaching never crossed Deion Barnes' mind until he stopped by Northeast High School in Philadelphia, his alma mater, and watched the football team play a game in 2017.

"They had some talent," Barnes recalled. "They just needed a little more discipline and technique work. I went out there and helped them out with that stuff. That just turned me into coaching and I just started loving it.

"I went from high school to here. There ain't no looking back now."

The 30-year-old Barnes is in his first season as a full-time assistant coach at Penn State, where he stood out from 2012-14 and was named the 2012 Big Ten Freshman of the Year.

A former defensive end, he's in charge of the defensive linemen after spending the last three seasons as a graduate assistant under John Scott Jr., who left the Nittany Lions in February to join the Detroit Lions staff.

Several players expressed their support for Barnes when Penn State coach James Franklin was searching for Scott's replacement.

"He's genuine and down to earth," said sophomore tackle Zane Durant, who was among those players who campaigned for Barnes. "He's young like us, so he knows what we go through on a day-to-day basis and what it takes. He understands us a lot. That's why he relates to us so well."

Penn State's defensive line has been the most successful position during Franklin's tenure. This might be the best one the Lions have had in a long while, giving Barnes an awesome responsibility.

"The players love him," Franklin said. "He's very, very demanding. He's very transparent and authentic with them, which is important. There's still some growth that's happening every day with going from being a GA to a full-time coach in a top 10 program.

"There's an adjustment period. He's handled it extremely well."

Barnes was a starting defensive end in Franklin's first season at Penn State and had six sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss in 2014. He had eight sacks and 14 tackles for loss in the two previous seasons.

He spent two years (2015-16) in the NFL on the practice squads of the New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs before he began coaching at Northeast.

In his three years as a Penn State GA, he connected quickly with players by not trying to be someone else.

"He's tough," Durant said. "He demands a lot, but that's what you want to have to be great, so I'm with it. He helped me learn the playbook and the system (last year when Durant was a freshman).

"Because I was an early enrollee, Coach Scott didn't have much time, so I went with Coach Barnes. I kind of built a relationship with him off that."

Barnes tries to be the same person every day, which he believes is part of a foundation to be successful.

"It's understanding who your players are," Barnes said, "understanding how to get to them, understanding how to make sure that every day is looking the same.

"Consistency is a big thing in my room. I have to be consistent myself. It's making sure that every day is looking the same so Saturday's not a surprise."

How badly did Barnes want the full-time position? He got a close-cropped haircut to show Franklin that he wanted to be taken seriously.

"He's probably way ahead of where most people would expect and anticipate," Franklin said. "And that's coaching his guys on the field, meeting room expectations, teaching scheme, recruiting. He's doing really well. I'm proud of him."

Barnes sometimes smiles when he's inside Lasch Building or outside on the practice field remembering his days as a player when coaching was the furthest thing from his mind.

He has found his calling.

"If you asked me what my plan was, I'd probably still be playing in the NFL," he said. "I realize that God has a plan for everybody. God said, 'This is what you need to be doing because this is what the kids need.'

"I don't question it. I don't doubt it at all. I'm thankful God directed me towards coaching because I love it."