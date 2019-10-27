Penn State defensive lineman apologizes for spitting on Michigan State player

Antonio Shelton picked up an ejection for spitting on a player. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

A 28-7 win over Michigan State included a sour note for Penn State when senior Antonio Shelton was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct and ejected in the fourth quarter.

Shelton’s offense: Spitting on Michigan State offensive lineman Matt Allen right in front of a referee.

After watching the rest of the game from the locker room, Shelton tweeted an apology for his actions.

I would like to apologize for my actions during tonight’s game. That was extremely selfish behavior. I misrepresented my coach, my school and my team. That’s not who we are and that’s not who I am. I represent more than myself, this won’t happen again. — Antonio Shelton (@_groovy55) October 27, 2019

Shelton’s penalty was one of nine for 104 yards on Penn State for the game. They didn’t end up meaning much thanks to a stagnant Michigan State offense that averaged only 3.6 yards per play against the Penn State defense.

Still, head coach James Franklin took issue with the penalties after the game, saying he addressed them directly after the game and will do so again on Sunday.

From video posted by the Centre Daily Times:

"I'm not happy at all with any of those things," Franklin said. "We just had a very direct conversation in the locker room about those things. It was an emotional game. I'm not going to get into the details with you guys during the whole game. I'm not going to make excuses. We're going to own it all. That's not who we are. And that's not who we will be. And it was addressed today, and it will be addressed on Sunday after we watch the tape in our team meeting. "The worst thing you can do, I've made those mistakes, I made this mistake earlier in my career, you go in the locker room and you're upset after a tough win or after a tough loss and you don't handle things well. It was addressed very clear, very direct and we'll do it again on Sunday. That's not who we are. The people that have covered us for six years, I can be criticized for a lot of things, I don't think that's one. We've played a disciplined style of football, and I take a lot of pride in the 700,000 fans and alumni that we represent."

With a big game against Minnesota on tap in two weeks after a bye, we’ll see if Shelton receives any further punishment.

