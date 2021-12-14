Will Penn State make another push for Iowa State transfer Isheem Young?

The transfer portal was buzzing this week with some big additions to the NCAA’s database of players looking to weigh their options for a potential transfer. In addition to South Carolina landing Oklahoma transfer quarterback Spencer Rattler and Auburn‘s Bo Nix and USC‘s Kedon Slovis entering the transfer portal, one of the Big 12’s top defensive players decided to throw his name in the transfer portal. And it could make for a tremendous opportunity for Penn State to bring him closer to home.

Iowa State safety Isheem Young, originally from Philadelphia’s Imhotep Institute, has reportedly entered the transfer portal. Young is coming off a standout season for the Cyclones that saw him named second-team All-Big 12 a year after being named Big 12 co-defensive freshman of the year in 2020.

Young is a former Penn State commit as one of the nation’s top safeties in the Class of 2018. Young committed to the Nittany Lions in the summer of 2017, but an arrest in connection to a robbery while in possession of a gun in December 2017 and Penn State responded by dropping his scholarship offer entirely. Since then, Young pleaded guilty on three counts in a juvenile court and committed to Iowa State as head coach Matt Campbell embraced the redemption and motivation for Young to turn things around in the Iowa State program.

Young has started 21 games (including 19 straight) for the Cyclones and he has recorded 106 tackles and three interceptions in 24 career games for the Big 12 program.

So has time allowed for any wounds to be healed? Could James Franklin give Young another chance to suit up for the Nittany Lions? That remains to be seen, but there is no question adding a talented safety like Young would make for a nice addition to the roster.

