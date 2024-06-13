Penn State’s annual Lift for Life brings athletes, fans to Holuba Hall. Here’s a look

Penn State hosted its 21st annual Lift for Life Thursday afternoon in Holuba Hall, with the Nittany Lion offense taking on the defense in competitions to help fight rare diseases. The event, put on by the Penn State Uplifting Athletes chapter, was open to fans and featured a kids clinic.

Here’s a look inside Thursday’s event.

Penn State linebacker Abdul Carter celebrates winning a round of a farmers hold during the 21st Annual Lift for Life to benefit Uplifting Athletes on Thursday, June 13, 2024 in Holuba Hall.

Penn State linebackers Tony Rojas and Dom DeLuca compete in tug-of-war against the offense during the 21st Annual Lift for Life to benefit Uplifting Athletes on Thursday, June 13, 2024 in Holuba Hall.

Offensive lineman Addison Penn and defensive end Amin Vanover face off in a farmers hold during Penn State football’s 21st Annual Lift for Life to benefit Uplifting Athletes on Thursday, June 13, 2024 in Holuba Hall.

Penn State linebacker Tony Rojas signs autographs and talks with fans during the 21st Annual Lift for Life to benefit Uplifting Athletes on Thursday, June 13, 2024 in Holuba Hall.

Penn State wide receiver Julian Fleming smiles during the 21st Annual Lift for Life to benefit Uplifting Athletes on Thursday, June 13, 2024 in Holuba Hall.

Penn State cornerback Antoine Belgrave-Shorter competes in a kettle ball carry during the 21st Annual Lift for Life to benefit Uplifting Athletes on Thursday, June 13, 2024 in Holuba Hall.

Penn State cornerback Audavion Collins laughs as Cam Miller takes a video of him competing in the kettle bell carry during the 21st Annual Lift for Life to benefit Uplifting Athletes on Thursday, June 13, 2024 in Holuba Hall.

Penn State safety DaKaari Nelson watches a youngster run a drill as part of the kids clinic during the 21st Annual Lift for Life to benefit Uplifting Athletes on Thursday, June 13, 2024 in Holuba Hall.

Penn State linebacker Ta’Mere Robinson laughs as he and the defense compete against the offense in tug-of-war during the 21st Annual Lift for Life to benefit Uplifting Athletes on Thursday, June 13, 2024 in Holuba Hall.

Penn State offensive lineman Eagan Boyer and the offense compete against the defense in tug-of-war during the 21st Annual Lift for Life to benefit Uplifting Athletes on Thursday, June 13, 2024 in Holuba Hall.

The defense and offense compete in tug-of-war during Penn State football’s 21st Annual Lift for Life to benefit Uplifting Athletes on Thursday, June 13, 2024 in Holuba Hall.

Penn State tight end Tyler Warren signs autographs for fans during the 21st Annual Lift for Life to benefit Uplifting Athletes on Thursday, June 13, 2024 in Holuba Hall.

Penn State linebacker Kobe King throws a weighted ball over his head during the 21st Annual Lift for Life to benefit Uplifting Athletes on Thursday, June 13, 2024 in Holuba Hall.