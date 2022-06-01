Penn State announces white out and stripe out games for 2022

Penn State started the month of June off by confirming details for its 2022 white out game on the football schedule, and it’s the one game that some fans seemed to fear. Penn State officially announced it will hold its white out game against Minnesota Golden Gophers on Oct. 22.

Penn State’s home game against Minnesota is already locked into a primetime slot on the broadcast schedule for the Big Ten, although the specific network that will air the game has yet to be determined. Minnesota will be the eighth different visiting school to be given the white out treatment and the fourth Big Ten team in total. Ohio State, Michigan, Iowa, and Illinois have all taken part in a white out game since the first stadium-wide white out in 2007 against Notre Dame.

Penn State will also be sporting its Generations of Greatness uniform for the game in honor of homecoming.

Fans will still have to plan accordingly with their gameday attire the following week, however. Penn State’s home game against Ohio State has been designated as a stripe out game in Beaver Stadium. Ohio State visits Beaver Stadium on Oct. 29 with fans in attendance for the matchup for the first time since 2018 (no fans were allowed in the stands in 2020, Ohio State’s last trip to Happy Valley).

While fans attending the Stripe Out Game will be asked to color coordinate based on which section they are sitting, the student section will still be doing a white out.

Penn State also confirmed the themes for each home game on the 2022 schedule. They are;

Sept. 10 vs Ohio – 107k Family Reunion, State of Excellence, Youth Basketball and Spirit Day, Faculty and Staff

Sept. 24 vs. Central Michigan – 1982 National Championship Team Recognition, THON, Scout Day

Oct. 1 vs. Northwestern – All-University Day

Oct. 22 vs. Minnesota – Homecoming, Penn State White Out, Generations of Greatness

Oct. 29 vs. Ohio State – Penn State Stripe Out

Nov. 12 vs. Maryland – Military Appreciation Day, Seats for Servicemembers

Nov. 26 vs. Michigan State – Senior Day

Story continues

List

Big Ten football Class of 2023 rankings as of June 1

Related

Penn State hosting major official visit this week The social media history of Penn State Whiteouts Penn State commits help Pennsylvania dominate Maryland in Big 33 Football Classic Is Saquon Barkley open to playing with Baker Mayfield? Penn State recruiting target talks offers from PSU, Rutgers and pizza What Trace McSorley is learning from Colt McCoy this offseason

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion. Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.