Penn State announces uniform numbers for new players
Penn State officially kicks off the spring football practice season on Monday, and a handful of new faces will get their first taste of spring football in Happy Valley. A number of early transfers from Penn State’s highly-touted Class of 2022 and a key addition through the transfer portal are getting to work with returning members of the program as Penn State looks to set the tone for what they hope will be a better 2022 season.
And with the start of spring football practices comes an official update to the roster, including a batch of new jersey numbers for the newest members of the program.
Penn State officially announced a batch of new uniform numbers for its newest players on the roster, including Western Kentucky transfer wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley, and Class of 2022 running back Nick Singleton and quarterback Drew Allar.
Here are the jersey numbers for 10 new players to the Penn State roster in 2022.
5 – Mitchell Tinsley, wide receiver
7 – Kaden Saunders, wide receiver
9 – Beau Pribula, quarterback
10 – Nick Singleton, running back
13 – Kaytron Allen, running back
15 – Drew Allar, quarterback
18 – Omari Evans, wide receiver
28 – Zane Durant, defensive tackle
55 – JB Nelson, offensive line
88 – Jerry Cross, tight end
new #⃣s for the newcomers 👀 pic.twitter.com/rPDzNv2sI1
— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) March 20, 2022
