Penn State announces uniform numbers for new players

Penn State officially kicks off the spring football practice season on Monday, and a handful of new faces will get their first taste of spring football in Happy Valley. A number of early transfers from Penn State’s highly-touted Class of 2022 and a key addition through the transfer portal are getting to work with returning members of the program as Penn State looks to set the tone for what they hope will be a better 2022 season.

And with the start of spring football practices comes an official update to the roster, including a batch of new jersey numbers for the newest members of the program.

Penn State officially announced a batch of new uniform numbers for its newest players on the roster, including Western Kentucky transfer wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley, and Class of 2022 running back Nick Singleton and quarterback Drew Allar.

Here are the jersey numbers for 10 new players to the Penn State roster in 2022.

5 – Mitchell Tinsley, wide receiver

7 – Kaden Saunders, wide receiver

9 – Beau Pribula, quarterback

10 – Nick Singleton, running back

13 – Kaytron Allen, running back

15 – Drew Allar, quarterback

18 – Omari Evans, wide receiver

28 – Zane Durant, defensive tackle

55 – JB Nelson, offensive line

88 – Jerry Cross, tight end

new #⃣s for the newcomers 👀 pic.twitter.com/rPDzNv2sI1 — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) March 20, 2022

List

When is each Big Ten team's spring football game?

Related

How a major NFL trade has impacted the NFL draft outlook for Jahan Dotson 5 questions for James Franklin as Penn State opens spring football practices Four-star defensive lineman reacts to Penn State visit Nicholas Singleton named Mr. PA Football

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion.

Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.