Penn State announces team captains for 2021 season

Penn State is looking to rely on veteran leadership on the roster in their attempt to correct the wrongs from the 2020 season. With a challenging 2021 football schedule on tap, beginning with a difficult road trip to Wisconsin in Week 1 as an underdog, Penn State hopes to get things off on the right foot,

The Nittany Lions named their team captains for the 2021 season on Monday, and upperclassman leadership was a consistent theme throughout. Safety Jaquan Brisker, defensive tackle PJ Mustipher, quarterback Sean Clifford, kicker and punter Jordan Stout, and safety Jonathan Sutherland were all named captains and are seniors on the team this season. Redshirt junior offensive lineman Rasheed Walker was also named a team captain for the 2021 Penn State Nittany Lions.

Clifford and Sutherland are now the first three-time captains in Penn State’s program history, a remarkable feat itself. Clifford will be the team’s starting quarterback for a third consecutive season. Sutherland should have opportunities on both defense and special teams this season. Sutherland became the first player in Penn State history to wear the No. 0 on his jersey in 2020 when the NCAA first allowed for the use of the uniform number to be worn by college football programs.

Here is a look at this year’s team captains for the Nittany Lions:

Safety Jaquan Brisker

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Arguably the best player n Penn State's roster, Jaquan Brisker's return to the team this season was a major lift for a defensive secondary with an excellent chance to be the best collective unit on the roster. Brisker has been named to the AP preseason All-American team and has been named to the watch lists for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, Jim Thorpe Award, and Chuck Bednarik Award.

Quarterback Sean Clifford

AP Photo/Keith Srakocic

Sean Clifford enters his third and final year as Penn State's starting quarterback, and he'll do so looking to redeem himself after a roller coaster 2020 season. Clifford has never been short on confidence and the experience of going through the 2020 season coupled with an upgrade at offensive coordinator this offseason could lead to Clifford's best overall season in Happy Valley. Clifford was named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award watch list.

Defensive Tackle PJ Mustipher

AP Photo/Barry Reeger

PJ Mustipher is Penn State's only returning starting defensive lineman in 2021 from 2020, so he will be looked to lead the charge up front in the trenches. Mustipher was named to the watch lists for the Lott IMPACT Trophy and Lombardi Award.

Kicker/Punter Jordan Stout

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State's special teams unit had a step back overall in 2020, but Jordan Stout is expected to have a return to form this fall, like the rest of the team.

Safety Jonathan Sutherland

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Jonathan Sutherland made Penn State history in 2020 by becoming the first player in program history to wear the No. 0, which was awarded to a player based on a number of team leadership traits and qualities by head coach James Franklin and a select few. Sutherland remains a key special teams leader and can contribute on defense as well.

Offensive Lineman Rasheed Walker

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The only player not to be a senior as a team captain this year is Rasheed Walker, Penn State's best offensive lineman. But Walker has plenty of veteran experience as a redshirt junior, and his role in protecting Sean Clifford and helping pave a path for the running game is crucial. Walker will help set the tone for the entire offensive line as he looks to prove himself worthy of an early-round NFL draft pick next spring. Walker has been named to the watch lists for the Lombardi Award and the Outland Trophy.

