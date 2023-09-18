Penn State announces kickoff time and TV info for Northwestern road game

Penn State’s schedule so far this season has consisted of either a primetime kickoff or a noon Eastern start time. That trend will continue into the buyer week. On Monday, Penn State announced the confirmed start time for its Week 5 game at Northwestern before entering the bye week, and it will be in the early afternoon window of the college football programming schedule.

Penn State will face Northwestern in Evanston, IL on Saturday, Sept. 30 at 12:00 p.m. ET. The game will air on Big Ten Network. The game will be another 11 a.m. local time for the Nittany Lions in Illinois.

Penn State opened the season with a primetime matchup against West Virginia in Week 1 and hosted Delaware for a noon kickoff in Week 2. Penn State just played a noon Eastern game in Week 3 at Illinois. Penn State hosts Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will air on CBS.

Penn State’s home game after the bye week on Oct. 14 against UMass is locked in for a 3:30 p.m. ET start time. The only other games on the schedule with a confirmed start time at the moment are the Nov. 11 home game against Michigan (12:00 p.m. ET, Fox) and the regular season finale against Michigan State in Detroit on Friday, Nov. 24 (7:30 p.m. ET, NBC).

Penn State is 3-0 to start the season and is hoping to make the trip to Northwestern with a clean 4-0 record. The Wildcats have started the year 1-2 after a sudden coaching change leading up to the season.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire