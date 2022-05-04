Penn State announces home-and-home football series with Syracuse

One of Penn State’s oldest regional rivals is heading back on the football schedule. And no, while the days of a reunion with Pitt will likely be on hold for an extended period of time, the Nittany Lions will be squaring off with the Syracuse Orange once again.

Penn State announced a future home-and-home schedule agreement with Syracuse on Wednesday. Penn State will host Syracuse in 2027 and the Nittany Lions will head up to Syracuse for a return trip the following season in 2028.

Penn State is scheduled to host Syracuse on September 4, 2017. Syracuse will host Penn State on September 9, 2028.

The addition of Syracuse to the 2027 schedule will tentatively complete Penn State’s schedule for the 2027 season. Syracuse is the third of three non-conference matchups scheduled for that season by Penn State. Penn State is already scheduled to host Delaware on September 11, 2027 and Temple on September 18, 2027. As long as the Big Ten sticks to a nine-game conference schedule, which is still to be determined for the 2027 season, Penn State’s schedule is effectively booked solid. The Big Ten schedule for 2027 will be released at a later time, although Penn State now has the first three weeks of the season lined up with the Orange, Blue Hens, and Owls.

The road game against Syracuse in 2028 is currently the only game officially on the books for the 2028 season. But like 2027, the Big Ten is still expected to have a nine-game conference schedule in 2028. That will leave two non-conference slots to fill on the 2028 schedule for Penn State.

Penn State leads the all-time series with Syracuse 43-23-5. Penn State won the most recent meeting in the series in MetLife Stadium on August 31, 2023 by a score of 23-17.

