Penn State announces hiring of Marques Hagans as wide receivers coach

Penn State’s search for a new wide receivers coach has come to an official end. Penn State announced the hiring of Marques Hagans on Monday. In addition to filling the role of wide receivers coach, Hagans will also assume the title of offensive recruiting coordinator.

Hagans comes to Penn State after spending the last 11 seasons at his alma mater, Virginia. The former Virginia wide receiver played in the NFL for five seasons with stops with the St. Louis Rams, Kansas City Chiefs, Indianapolis Colts, and Washington Redskins before starting up his coaching career back at Virginia in 2011.

“We are excited to add Marques to our family,” Penn State head coach James Franklin said in a released statement. “He is a veteran coach, whose experiences playing both quarterback and wide receiver at the highest levels will bring tremendous value to our program. Marques has a proven track record of developing receivers throughout his career and has worked alongside many coaches I respect. Marques is a relationship-based leader, whose family values align with the culture of Penn State.”

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to be led by James Franklin and work with his tremendous coaching staff,” Hagans said in his released statement. “I am excited to be part of the tradition of Penn State Football, to uphold the standard of excellence and to work relentlessly to compete for championships.”

Hagans fills the role on the staff most recently held by Taylor Stubblefield. Stubblefield was removed as the program’s receivers coach last week in a somewhat surprising staff change. Hagans will have the responsibility of getting more consistent productions out of the receivers unit that will include the return of KeAndre Lambert-Smith following his terrific Rose Bowl performance and transfers Dante Cephas and Malik McClain. It will also be up to Hagans to inject some momentum in the recruiting strategy of offensive players, particularly at the receiver position.

Story continues

List

Penn State football's top 5 games on the 2023 schedule

Related

Joey Porter Jr. heads to NFC East in this mock draft Robbie Gould helps 49ers reach NFC title game by remaining perfect Penn State offers Class of 2024 running back from Virginia Penn State hopes to dominate the state with latest offer in 2024 Miles Sanders moving on to NFC Championship

Follow Kevin McGuire on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion. Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire