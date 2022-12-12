Penn State announces date for Blue-White Game

Penn State still has one more game to be played in the 2022 season, but the plans for next season are already being laid out. On Monday, Penn State announced the date for next season’s annual spring game.

As is typically the case, Penn State will hold its spring game in the middle of April. It was announced the Blue-White Game will be played on Saturday, April 15, 2023. It will be the highlight of Penn State’s Blue-White weekend, which typically serves as a good off-season homecoming of sorts for fans and can be used as a nice recruiting weekend for the program.

Details about the rest of the weekend’s schedule and possible television coverage for the spring scrimmage will be shared at a later time.

Penn State will be facing Pac-12 champion Utah in the Rose Bowl on January 2, 2023.

