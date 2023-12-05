Penn State among visits scheduled for Duke transfer DT

Penn State will be one of five schools scheduled to receive a visit from one target in the transfer portal. Defensive tackle Aeneas Peebles, who entered the transfer portal from Duke this week and is considered one of the top defensive tackles in the transfer portal, will reportedly visit Penn State next week after starting his official transfer visits later this week with a few other potential landing spots.

According to a report from 247Sports, Williams will visit SMU, Missouri, and Virginia Tech this week and will wrap up his scheduled visits with Penn State and Louisville next week. He will be a grad transfer wherever he ends up, meaning he can jump right in and contribute right away with whatever school he feels is his best fit. It will be his final year of eligibility.

Duke family thank you For all of the Love and support over these last 4 years of my career, I love the man that you have helped me become😈❤️ I will be entering the transfer portal as a Grad Transfer. pic.twitter.com/2cHZrsbogQ — Aeneas “Fub” Peebles (@Ae9eas) November 27, 2023

Williams earned 3rd team all-ACC honors this season for the Blue Devils. Williams recorded 40 tackles with 8.5 tackles for loss and four sacks.

Penn State wouldn’t mind adding some quality depth in the middle of the defensive line heading into 2024. While the line will have a tougher job making up for losses on the ends with Chop Robinson declaring for the NFL and Adisa Isaac graduating, the Nittany Lions will have a hole to plug with the graduation of D’von Ellies. Hakeem Beamon is also graduating as well.

With two veteran defensive tackles moving on, defensive tackle is a key position for Penn State to address in the transfer portal if possible. Penn State has tended to develop well on the defensive line, and the success of recent transfers for the defensive line have worked out great with Odafe Oweh and Chop Robinson each being transfer additions that turned into first-round draft pick talents.

