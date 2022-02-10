Penn State among top schools for nation’s top-ranked OT

Penn State’s efforts to add quality depth to the offensive line in the Class of 2023 has been clear as day. Those efforts to hit the recruiting trail hard for top-notch offensive linemen have helped carve out a top spot among the top schools being considered by one of the nation’s top-ranked offensive tackles, Kadyn Proctor.

Proctor recently revealed the top seven schools he continues to assess in the recruiting process, and it includes Penn State. In an interview with On3 Sports, Proctor said Penn State has been coming on as a serious contender more recently, so it remains to be seen just how realistic it is Penn State can pry the nation’s top-ranked offensive tackle out of the state of Iowa.

“Penn State worked their way in, a really good vibe from their coaches and everyone there,” Proctor said to On3. “I have great talks on the phone all the time with them.”

Proctor is ranked as the nation’s No. 9 overall recruit by 247Sports (No. 5 in the composite ranking, and he is the top-ranked offensive tackle by both 247Sports and On3. The Iowa native, who measures 6′-7″ and 330 lb, would certainly be a massive prize for Penn State, which has already received commitments from five-star interior offensive lineman Alex Birchmeier and four-star offensive tackle J’Ven Williams, but the Nittany Lions may have a lot of wor to do to lure Proctor to Happy Valley.

Other schools named in Proctor’s top seven included Iowa, Georgia, Alabama, Michigan, Oregon, and Notre Dame. There are no crystal ball predictions as of yet for Proctor’s eventual decision, but it is pretty obvious that Penn State is in some tough competition for one of the top offensive linemen in the country.

BREAKING: Five-Star OT Kadyn Proctor is down to 7️⃣ Schools! The 6’8 330 OT from Des Moines, Iowa is ranked as the No. 5 Player in the 2023 Class (No. 1 OT) More Here (FREE): https://t.co/Iyz6w9eUWm pic.twitter.com/hnwOKi1K6O — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) February 10, 2022

There is no timeline for Proctor’s decision as of now, and there will likely be a god handful of visits to be scheduled before any decision is made. But this is a big one to keep a watchful eye on in the current recruiting cycle for the Class of 2023.

Story continues

List

Penn State's 2023 football commitment tracker

Related

Class of 2023 OL crystal ball picks trending to ACC school over Penn State Penn State picks up another major offensive line commitment for Class of 2023 Penn State makes top 5 for rising Class of 2023 offensive lineman Penn State recruiting: Anthony Donkoh commits to Class of 2023

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion.

Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.