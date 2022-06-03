Penn State among top schools for five-star offensive tackle

Penn State has placed a heavy emphasis on the offensive line in the Class of 2023 recruiting cycle, and the efforts continue to be paying off in the pursuit of a five-star offensive tackle. Samson Okunlola, from Massachusetts, updated his recruiting progress with a list of his top nine schools. Among the top nine schools still in the running was Penn State.

Penn State is up against some stiff competition as the recruiting focus begins to narrow. The other eight schools listed among Okunola’s top schools are Oregon, Oklahoma, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Ohio State, Miami, and Michigan State. There is no timeline for an expected decision date for Okunola, and he has yet to confirm any official visits on his schedule.

According to On3, Okunola seems to be expecting to make official visits to Alabama, Miami, and Michigan State. It is worth noting that Okunola has been on Penn State’s campus before. Okunola attended Penn State’s junior day in January and Penn State was among the first handful of offers to be extended to him back in December 2020.

Okunola would be a massive addition to an already loaded offensive line haul in the Class of 2023 for Penn State. Okunola measures 6′-5″ and 305 lb going into his senior year of high school at Thayer Academy in Brockton, Massachusetts. He is rated as a four-star recruit by 247Sports but is bumped up to five stars in the composite rankings. The last update to the On3 prediction machine listed Penn State with the second-best shot to secure a commitment from Okunola, although the favorite was Rutgers, which was not listed among Okunola’s top nine.

Perhaps of some interest to note, the primary recruiter of Okunola for Alabama is reported to be former Penn State head coach Bill O'Brien, now the offensive coordinator for the Crimson Tide.

No matter where I go I’ll always be from the 508💯 pic.twitter.com/0HWS2O7bm5 — Samson Okunlola ‘23 (@SAMSONOKUNLOLA_) June 2, 2022

Thayer linemen Samson Okunlola, of Brockton, right, and Dylan McDonough, sack St. Mark’s quarterback Tru Styles, during a game on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.

