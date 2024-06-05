Penn State All-American Beau Bartlett to present wrestling clinic at CASH

Penn State All-American wrestler Beau Bartlett will be at Conneaut Area Senior High School on Sunday for a wrestling clinic.

Bartlett is the current 141-pounder for the Nittany Lions. He placed second at nationals this year and third in 2023. The four-time National Prep School Champion will be on-hand for Sunday’s wrestling clinic.

The clinic will run from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Conneaut Area Senior High School, 302 West School Drive, Linesville, PA 16424. The clinic costs $50 per wrestler. It is open to wrestlers at the varsity level, junior high and youth down to third grade with at least two years of experience preferred.

Due to limited space, wrestlers must pre-resgister for the event. Registrations can be requested from conneaut.wrestling@gmail.com or found on the Conneaut Wrestling Club Facebook page. All payments will be accepted at the door before the clinic.