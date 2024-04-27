Penn State’s Adisa Isaac drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in 2024 NFL Draft

DETROIT, Mi. (WHTM) – Penn State’s Adisa Issac was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Isaac has played for Penn State since 2019. In his true Freshman season, he played in 11 games. In his true Sophomore season, he played in all nine games and had 13 tackles and two quarterback hurries.

The Brooklyn, New York native missed the 2021 season due to an injury. In his comeback Redshirt Junior season last year Isaac earned All-Big Ten third-team honors from the coaches and an honorable mention from the media.

Isaac started all 13 games at defensive end and posted 28 tackles (15 solo), a team-high 11 tackles, four sacks, and eight quarterback hurries.

Isaac tied for sixth in the Big Ten in tackles for loss with 11, tying for third among in-conference defensive linemen.

This past season Isaac had 35 tackles (22 solo), 15 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery and four quarterback hurries.

