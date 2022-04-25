Penn State adds three-star safety out of Florida to Class of 2023

Penn State’s spring football practices just came to a close, but the momentum on the recruiting trail is picking back up for James Franklin and the Nittany Lions. On Monday, just days after the Blue-White Game, Penn State received a verbal commitment from safety Conrad Hussey, a recruiting target from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Hussey gave his commitment to Penn State with a message on his Twitter account confirming his decision. The commitment comes a couple of weeks after the Florida recruit made an unofficial visit to Happy Valley.

“Many times in our lives, we come upon a crossroad and there is immense pressure to make the right decision for yourself, your leaders and last but not least, your family,” Hussey said in a statement posted to his Twitter account. “I am blessed to be faced with such an opportunity at this time ad would like to use this platform to thank my [St. Aquinas High School] family, my coaches and all the persons who have played a significant role in my development.

“With God’s guidance and the love and support of my family, I have decided to commit to Penn State,” Russey continued. “I’m coming home Happy Valley!”

Hussey is the newest defensive commit on a Class of 2023 that has started to add some defensive depth after focusing so heavily on the offensive line early on in the recruiting cycle. With Hussy currently on board, Penn State’s Class of 2023 is up to 11 verbal commits, with eyes on a few more expected to join them at some point.

Conrad Hussey’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 – 85 47 Rivals 3 – 66 31 ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting 3 – 70 37 247 Composite 3 486 84 43

Vitals

Hometown Fort Lauderdale, FL Projected Position Safety Height 6-0 Weight 190 Class 2023

Recruitment

Offered on: May 24, 2021

Unofficial visit on April 9, 2022

Unofficial visit to Colorado on April 16, 2022.

Offers

Coastal Carolina

Colorado

Florida

Florida Atlantic

Florida State

Georgia Tech

Indiana

Kentucky

Louisiana-Monroe

Marshall

Maryland

Mississippi State

Missouri

Ole Miss

South Carolina

UNLV

Utah

