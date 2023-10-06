Penn State adds preferred walkon offensive lineman Logan Bahn to Class of 2024

Penn State has focused on beefing up the offensive line in recent recruiting classes, which has helped lead to one of the top offensive lines of the James Franklin era this season. And already making moves to add to the depth in the Class of 2024, the Nittany Lions have added another piece to the recruiting haul.

Logan Bahn, from Ramsey, NJ, announced his commitment to Penn State on his social media account on Thursday.

“After an amazing visit to Penn State [Wednesday] and a phone call with Coach James Franklin [Thursday], I’m excited to announce that I am 100% committed to Penn State football,” Bahn announced. “Can’t wait to get to work!”

Bahn has no recruiting ranking from 247Sports, but he was clearly on Penn State’s radar form a pipeline state. Bahn will join Penn State as a preferred walk-on and reportedly chose that path over options to play for FCS schools including Bucknell, Penn, Cornell, and Colgate. Bahn reportedly had interest in Rutgers, Syracuse, and Temple during his recruiting process. None of the FBS schools on his 247Sports recruiting profile had extended a scholarship offer.

After an amazing visit to #PennState yesterday and a phone call with @coachjfranklin today, I’m excited to announce that I am 💯% committed to @PennStateFball! Big thanks also to @CoachTrautFB @CoachAhmadPSU! Can’t wait to get to work! #WeAre pic.twitter.com/9EmYEtPKOo — Logan Bahn (@BahnLogan) October 5, 2023

Penn State’s Class of 2024 currently has commitments for the offensive line from four-star players Liam Andrews, Donovan Harbour, Cooper Cousins, and three-star players Garrett Sexton and Caleb Brewer.

