Penn State adds preferred walk-on long-snapper to Class of 2024

Penn State added another piece to its Class of 2024 lineup going into the weekend. Penn State has received a commitment from Massachusetts long snapper Andrew Dufault as a preferred walk-on player in the Class of 2024.

“I am honored to announce my commitment to Penn State football,” Dufault announced on his X, formerly known as Twitter, account. “I want to thank God and all the amazing coaches, teammates, and family that have helped me learn and love the game of football.”

Dufault is entering his senior year at Xaverian Brothers in Westwood, MA. The only FBS offer he has received at this point in his recruiting process has come from Army. He will play in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl in January and he is considered one of the top long snappers in the nation, But long snappers rarely get rated the way many of the nation’s top recruits will, so there is no star rating for Dufault from any of the major recruiting outlets.

In addition to his scholarship offer from Army and preferred walk-on opportunity with Penn State, Dufault was given a walk-on opportunity form nearby Boston College. He has also made visits to Ohio State, Indiana, Clemson, and Georgia.

I am honored to announce my commitment to @PennStateFball . I want to thank God and all the amazing coaches, teammates, and family that have helped me learn and love the game of football. Thank you @coachjfranklin, @CoachCollins46, @SachsePSU, and @CoachRaisbeck! #WeAre 🦁 pic.twitter.com/JQGExyeIxv — Andrew 'Hammy' Dufault (@dufault24) August 4, 2023

Penn State’s Class of 2024 currently ranks fifth in the nation according to the most recent update to the 247Sports composite team rankings, with 24 scholarship commits in hand. Penn State’s class ranks third among Big Ten teams behind Ohio State and Michigan.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire