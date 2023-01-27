Penn State adds preferred walk-on QB commit

Penn State has added another preferred walk-on to the Class of 2023 with the national signing period creeping up next week. Karson Kiesewetter, a quarterback from Altoona, joins Penn State as the third preferred walk-on committing to the program over the past week.

“I am officially committed to Penn State,” Kiesewetter announced on his Twitter account on Wednesday. “Thanks to everyone who made this possible. Let’s roll!”

Kiesewetter has played multiple positions for Bishop Guilfoyle High School in Altoona and is coming off a season in which he passed for over 2,000 yards as a senior with 18 touchdowns and rushed for 1,560 yards and 312 touchdowns, according to On3.

Penn State already has the quarterback situation seemingly on lock down for the next couple of years with Drew Allar in the fold and preparing to take on the starting job this season. How Penn State ends up using Kiesewetter remains to be seen, but his athleticism and versatility should give the staff some options to play and experiment with once Kiesewetter gets on campus.

Hey PSU football fans!! This is what you are getting with @karsonkies14 One of best, if not the best, Dual threat QB in PA. He is a true Athlete!! https://t.co/N0jyI7WAAn@PennStateFball @PSU_Recruiting_ @psufootball @HardcorePSUFB @PSUBarstool — BG Marauder Football (@BGMarauderFball) January 25, 2023

Penn State football locks in Class of 2023

