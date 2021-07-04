Penn State adds Philly linebacker to Class of 2022

Kevin McGuire
·2 min read

Philadelphia is the birthplace of our nation’s independence, so it is only fitting that Penn State set off a few recruiting fireworks with the commitment of a player from the City of Brotherly Love this weekend of July 4th.

Keon Wylie, a linebacker from Imhotep Institute in Philadelphia, committed to Penn State during a live announcement airing on CBS Sports HQ on Saturday, unveiling a Penn State polo shirt underneath his jacket as he did so with his family applauding the decision around him.

Wylie chose Penn State over offers from Pitt and Kentucky, the other two schools announce din his top three at the end of June. Wylie announced his top three not long after he made a visit to Penn State. The trip to Penn State came after a visit to Pitt and a week before a trip to Kentucky.

Wylie is rated as a three-star recruit according to the composite ranking from 247 Sports. The 6’2″, 210-pound linebacker says he was recruited to play a similar position and style as Micah Parsons, who went on to be the No. 12 overall draft pick of the Dallas Cowboys in the 2021 NFL draft. 247 Sports’s composite ranking has Wylie as the nation’s No. 68 linebacker and the 17th-top recruit in the state of Pennsylvania.

Penn State is making good progress in the state of Pennsylvania so far in the Class of 2022. Penn State has commitments from the No. 4 (WR Mehki Flowers), No. 6 (WR Anthony Ivey), No. 7 (edge Ken Talley), and No. 12 (QB Beau Pribula) players in the state and the 247 Sports crystal ball predictions are leaning toward Penn State for the No. 2 (RB Nicholas Singleton) and No. 3 (CB Keenan Nelson Jr.) players.

It’s also worth noting Wylie is teammates with the state’s top-rated recruit, edge rusher Enai White. Penn State has trended pretty well in Philadelphia in this current recruiting cycle, but White didn’t even make a visit to Penn State in June (he did make a pair of unofficial visits in 2019), so it appears Penn State is not even in the running at this time.

Penn State’s Class of 2022 is currently ranked No. 7 on the 247 Sports composite team rankings as of now.

