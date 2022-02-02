Penn State adds OL Vega Ioane on national signing day

Penn State wasn’t expected to make any major splashes on the traditional national signing day, but that doesn’t mean there was nothing to pay attention to. Penn State added one final piece of the puzzle to its stellar Class of 2022 by filling a position of need. Offensive lineman Vega Ioane, from Washington, made his commitment to Penn State official on Wednesday, giving Penn State its fourth commitment for the offensive line in the Class of 2022.

Ioane had been committed to the Washington Huskies, but he recommitted from the Pac-12 school and leading in-state option in mid-December. A month later, Penn State came into serious play with an offer extended in mid-January, two weeks prior to an official visit to Penn State in late January. Ioane officially visited Penn State a week after one last chance checking out the Washington campus, suggesting momentum was swinging in Penn State’s favor.

Ioane, who is rated as a three-star recruit by 247 Sports and Rivals but four stars by On3, joins a Class of 2022 with three other offensive linemen. Penn State previously added four-star Drew Shelton from Downingtown and three-star Maleek McNeil in the recruiting class. The Nittany Lions also tapped into the Lackawanna Community College pipeline with the addition of JUCO transfer JB Nelson.

Penn State is also off to a great start recruiting offensive linemen in the Class of 2023, which is a good thing. Arguably Penn State’s biggest weakness in 2021 was the performance and stability of the offensive line.

