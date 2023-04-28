Penn State adds four-star running back Corey Smith to Class of 2024

In recent memory, Penn State continues to build one of its more impressive recruiting classes as it secured another commitment on Friday. Wisconsin running back Corey Smith made himself the second player from the state to commit this week when he decided to shut down his recruiting and commit to the Nittany Lions.

The four-star running back committed to Penn State over Boston College and Central Michigan, and Big Ten rival Illinois. Smith will be the first official running back in the Nittany Lions’ 2024 class, but listed athlete and commit Quinton Martin is expected to play in the backfield once he gets on campus. Smith becomes the 13th player to commit to the 2024 class and adds depth to an already highly ranked class that trails only number one ranked Michigan for best class in the Big Ten.

The Wisconsin native has an athletic background despite not being listed as one. He is a dual star athlete in his native state as he has also shown out as a track and field athlete with impressive numbers including a 100-meter dash time of 11.17.

Smith hopes to join the likes of Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen as they hopes to make Penn State a running back school once again.

