Penn State adds former NFL assistant to football staff

Penn State continues to add to its football staff with high expectations for the upcoming college football season. On Wednesday, the program welcomed Ola Adams as a defensive analyst and analytics coordinator to James Franklin’s football staff.

As an analyst, Adams will not have any direct coaching duties with players, but his expertise will be used to help break down scouting information, game film, and more with the intent of finding particular strengths and weaknesses for the Penn State defense.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Adams most recently worked with the Denver Broncos, and he spent the previous seven seasons with the Villanova Wildcats as a defensive coordinator.

Excited to join the coaching staff at @PennStateFball. Huge thanks to Coach Franklin & staff for the opportunity. Also want to give thanks to the Denver @Broncos organization for the opportunity to work for a first class program last season. Looking forward to this new chapter! pic.twitter.com/aTX23NHvwr — Coach Ola Adams (@CoachOlaAdams) May 24, 2023

More Football!

Penn State-Michigan State set on Black Friday at Ford Field Top 20 Safety gets offer from Penn State Penn State commit Luke Reynolds now Top 100 prospect 2023 Penn State football snapshot profile: No. 16 Mason Stahl Penn State hosts 2025 3-star OL on unofficial visit

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire