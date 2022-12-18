Penn State adds FAU punter from transfer portal

Penn State is expecting a big week with the opening of the early signing period on the college football recruiting calendar, but the Nittany Lions added to the program with an addition from the transfer portal on Saturday. Punter Riley Thompson announced on his Twitter account on Saturday he has committed to Penn State and will join the program in 2023.

The Australian native kicker will have one final year of eligibility left to use at Penn State despite being listed as a freshman on FAU’s roster in the 2022 season. That is because his eligibility actually started in Australia before moving to FAU.

Thompson will be a top candidate to handle Penn State’s punting duties in 2023 after losing Barney Amor, who proved to be a reliable asset following Jordan Stout. Penn State has one of the top punters in the Class of 2022 with Alex Bacchetta to look forward to as well, but Thompson is coming off a solid season at FAU.

Thompson had the 10th-best punting average this season with an average of 45.75 yards per punt according to CFBstats.com.

The early signing period officially opens on Wednesday, December 21 and closes on Friday, December 23.

Story continues

Penn State will face Pac-12 champion Utah in the Rose Bowl on January 2, 2023.

List

Penn State's 2023 football commitment tracker

Related

Nick Tarburton will play in Rose Bowl before jumping to NFL Four-star LB Kaveion Keys commits to Penn State Sean Clifford named finalist for Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Which USA TODAY Sports writer stands alone in his Rose Bowl prediction? James Franklin visits running back target in Georgia

Follow Kevin McGuire on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion. Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire