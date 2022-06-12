Penn State adds commitment from Yazeed Haynes to Class of 2023

Penn State’s Class of 2023 picked up another commitment from in-state on Sunday. Yazeed Haynes, a three-star wide receiver from Fort Washington, gave his commitment to the Nittany Lions with a message posted on his Twitter account.

Penn State quickly became a leader in the recruiting process after Haynes backed out of his commitment to Rutgers earlier this year. Haynes, who is entering his senior year of high school football for North Penn High School, was believed to be considering Penn State and Minnesota. Haynes made an official visit to Penn State over the weekend, leading to his commitment decision.

Haynes also just came off a solid showing at Penn State’s recent White Out Camp, where he was routinely paired with Class of 2023 quarterback commit Marcus Stokes. It was at this camp where Penn State extended a formal offer to the in-state target.

So, as it turns out, it looks like we could very well be seeing Haynes and Stokes connect again in the future in Beaver Stadium.

List

Penn State's 2023 football commitment tracker

Related

Watch a British couple on YouTube react to a Penn State white out College football notebook: Big 12 can expand in 2023, will Texas and Oklahoma bolt for SEC? What does Athlon Sports predict for Penn State football in 2022? Former Penn State linebacker joins Wisconsin coaching staff Freshman running back Nick Singleton scores first NIL deal

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion. Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.