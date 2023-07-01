Penn State adds commitment from DL De’Andre Cook in 2024

Penn State has made a habit of starting off a summer weekend with some recruiting buzz lately, and this weekend is no different. De'Andre Cook, a three-star defensive lineman from Washington D.C. got the weekend off to a good start with his commitment to the Penn State Class of 2024.

Cook’s commitment to Penn State comes a couple of weeks after an official visit to the campus in the middle of June. He committed to Penn State over offers from Boston College, North Carolina, Oklahoma, and Rutgers. He was originally scheduled to announce his commitment on July 1 but decided to move up his announcement to Friday the last day of June instead.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Cook is a three-star recruit according to his 247Sports recruiting profile. He is a top-five player in Washington D.C. and a top 100 defensive lineman in the nation. The 6′-4″, 260-pound recruit out of Friendship Collegiate Academy credited his relationship with Penn State defensive line coach Deion Barnes as a significant factor in his decision.

Cook is Penn State’s second defensive lineman in the Class of 2024, a recruiting class that continues to rank in the top 10 of the country across recruiting services. He joins Xavier Gilliam, who joined the class at the beginning of June.

It was certainly a productive month on the recruiting trail for Penn State. The recruiting class now has 21 commitments on the board.

More Recruiting!

Penn State commits on 247Sports' new 2024 recruiting list Penn State WR target announces Top 5 and sets commitment date Penn State makes top five for four-star wide receiver in 2024 Penn State basketball offers Top 100 2025 PG Penn State basketball scores first Class of 2024 commit

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire