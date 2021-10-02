Penn State adds to Class of 2022 with Omari Evans

Hours before kicking off for a Saturday night game against Indiana, Penn State received some positive news on the recruiting front. Omari Evans, a wide receiver in the Class of 2022 announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions, adding himself to the nation’s top-ranked recruiting class in the current recruiting cycle.

“After much prayer and thought, I feel the best college to help me with growth and development, to prepare me for the next level, and really feels like a perfect fit for me to play receiver is Penn State University,” Evans said in a statement release don his Twitter account on Saturday. “From the coaching staff to the fans and to play in front of 100k plus! This is something I have always dreamed of.”

It was previously believed Evans was coming down to a decision between Penn State and Rutgers as his top two choices, with Vanderbilt potentially in the mix as well according to Lions 247.

Evans was among the recruits on campus for Penn State’s whiteout victory over Auburn. His versatility makes him an intriguing prospect to watch, although it is expected he will be used primarily at the receiver position. His speed will make him a player that could add to the speed factor in the offense.

Evans is a three-star recruit according to the 247 Sports composite recruit rankings. Penn State’s No. 1-ranked recruiting class is now up to 26 commitments.

