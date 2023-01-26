Penn State adds another preferred walk-on to Class of 2023

Penn State continues to add pieces to its Class of 2023 with another preferred walk-on commitment on the books on Wednesday, Wide receiver Ethan Black, from Davidsville, PA, announced he has committed to Penn State.

“I am blessed to announce that I have committed to Penn State University where I will be furthering my academic and athletic career,” Black said in a message posted on his Twitter account on Wednesday evening. “I would like to thank my family, friends, coaches, and teammates for supporting me.”

Black measures 5-10 and 160 pounds. Black reportedly committed to Penn State over a pair of Ivy League options in Princeton and Dartmouth.

It is expected that Black will be used on special teams upon his arrival on campus, which is typical for a preferred walk-on player.

Black joins running back David Kency Jr. as Penn State’s second preferred walk-on player in the Class of 2023. Penn State is still hoping to add to the recruiting class with a signing day announcement looming for four-star offensive line target Chimdy Onoh out of Maryland.

