Penn State adds another OL in the 2024 class

If it wasn’t clear early on during the recruiting process for Penn State’s 2024 class, it has to be clear now. They are loading up at the offensive line position.

Coming into the weekend, Penn State had four commitments from offensive linemen in the 2024 recruiting class. On Sunday, that number went up to five after Deryc Plazz committed to the Nittany Lions.

Plazz is a three-star prospect from Florida who was in State College for an official visit over the weekend. He’s a 6’5″ 280 pound offensive tackle who is the 65th overall player at his position according to On3’s industry rankings.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Penn State was the first school that Plazz is officially visiting in June. Other official visits on his calendar are to Duke, Miami and NC State. Penn State got into the recruitment of Plazz fairly late when they offered him a scholarship in April 2023. Despite that, the coaching staff was able to build enough of a relationship to get their fifth offensive lineman commitment.

Relationships were a big thing that Plazz was looking for during his recruitment. Offensive line coach Phil Trautwein played a huge part in landing this commitment. He was in constant communication with Plazz to build a rapport and make him feel wanted by Penn State.

Plazz told 247Sports, “They came down and watched me practice and watched some practice film and then they loved me. “They’ve been reaching out a lot. I’ve built a good relationship with (Trautwein).”

Advertisement

When he got to campus for his official visit, that’s what pushed him into committing to the Nittany Lions.

When speaking with 247Sports after announcing his commitment, he told them, “The people at Penn State, when I got here, it immediately felt like home. Me and my mom felt loved and wanted when we were here and you could tell that it was genuine. The guys here all care about each other and they have a great offensive line room, which I’m excited to be a part of.”

Plazz adds his name to a stacked group of offensive lineman coming to State College in 2024.

Follow Brad Wakai on Twitter and TikTok

More Recruiting!

Penn State hoops offers elite 2025 PA prospect Penn State in top six of 2024 four-star cornerback 3-star WR includes Penn State in his top 8 schools Penn State basketball offers 4-star point guard in 2024 class

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire