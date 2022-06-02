Penn State adds AJ Locke as walk-on QB in Class of 2023

Penn State’s Class of 2023 just added a quarterback to its recruiting haul. AJ Locke, a quarterback from Hicksville, New York, announced he has committed to Penn State, with reports saying he will do so as a preferred walk-on.

Locke announced his commitment to Penn State with a message on his Twitter account on Thursday afternoon.

Locke has made multiple visits to Penn State during his recruiting process, including one last October and one this past January. In addition, Locke reportedly attended the Blue-White Game in April.

The 5′-10″, 160-lb pro-style quarterback does not have an official recruiting rating from any of the major recruiting services at this time, but Rivals has documented his interest in Penn State.

Given his lack of recruiting profile compared to other players in the Class of 2023, it may be safe to say Penn State is taking a player that could potentially be flying under the radar or could turn out to be a developmental project that pays off down the road.

Penn State’s immediate future of the quarterback position looks promising. After a sixth year of Sean Clifford in 2022, Penn State’s prize quarterback in the Class of 2022 Drew Allar could be the next in line to lead the Penn State offense. Christian Veilleux is also a possibility.

