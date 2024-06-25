Penn State adds 2026 four-star California quarterback, continuing recruiting run

Penn State football has added a signal caller in the 2026 recruiting class.

Four-star quarterback Troy Huhn announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions and head coach James Franklin Tuesday morning. Huhn is the first quarterback to join the class and the second player overall, with Harrisburg running back Messiah Mickens already on board.

The quarterback is a California native who plays for Mission Hills High School in San Marcos. He’s the No. 10 quarterback in the country and the No. 13 player in the state in the 2026 class, according to the 247Sports Composite player rankings.

Huhn’s game is trending up, according to a scouting report by 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins.

“[Huhn] has one of the higher ceilings in the class and his ability to drive the ball down the field in to tight windows is special,” Biggins’ report reads. “Can continue to improve athletically but his game is definitely trending up and it’s easy to see why he’s among the most coveted recruits in the ’26 class.”

He chose Penn State over a litany of other offers, including those from Florida State, Notre Dame and Michigan, according to his 247Sports profile page.

Recruiting run

Huhn’s commitment continues a recruiting run for the Nittany Lions in the past two weeks, with most of the changes coming in the 2025 class.

It started June 10 when fellow Californian Daryus Dixson, the highest-rated commit in the class and the No. 96 player in the country, jumped aboard at cornerback.

They then added another four-star corner in Jahmir Joseph on June 17 before dipping into Florida two days later to add Antonio Branch Jr. at the same position.

They rounded out the week by adding in-state four-star running back Jabree Wallace-Coleman from Imhotep in Philadelphia and three-star safety Braswell Thomas from New Jersey, but those additions weren’t the only changes to the class that week. Four-star Alabama running back Alvin Henderson flipped his commitment from Penn State to Auburn and four-star linebacker D.J. McClary flipped from the Nittany Lions to Rutgers.

Things picked up again for Penn State Monday when two more players committed, once again coming aboard at the same position. This time it was at defensive end, where three-star Cortez Harris from Maryland committed before the Nittany Lions went into Texas and earned four-star Max Granville’s commitment.

Now that Huhn is in, with all of that movement in tow, the Nittany Lions rank No. 9 in the country and second in the Big Ten — trailing only Ohio State — in the 247Sports Composite team rankings for 2025.