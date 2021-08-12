Penn State adding a QB to the roster

One of the top items on the agenda for the offseason for Penn State head coach James Franklin was to find a quarterback to add to the roster. Penn State has now reportedly done that, but not exactly the way that was originally planned months ago.

Evan Clark from Manheim, Pa will be joining the roster for the Nittany Lions at the conclusion of the ongoing fall camp, as reported by Lions 247 on Wednesday. Clark will be a preferred walk-on, which was originally confirmed to be the plan back in January.

As noted by Lions 247, Clark was essentially recruited by new offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich, suggesting the new coach in charge of the offense has seen enough to think Clark will be a good addition to the quarterback room.

Through absolutely no fault of his own, of course, Clark doesn’t address one of the biggest offseason concerns Franklin had with regard to experience to place behind starting quarterback Sean Clifford. Franklin suggested Penn State would not add a quarterback just to add a body to the depth chart. Instead, Franklin strongly believed in finding someone who would be a good fit for the team and the offense from the transfer portal. That has yet to come to fruition. With the start of the season inching closer and closer, the prospects of Penn State finding a good fit in the transfer portal seem to be dwindling faster and faster.

List

2021 Penn State depth chart projection: Quarterbacks

Related

James Franklin explains why opening against Wisconsin is a good thing for Penn State offense James Franklin explains what's new with the offense in 2021 Former Penn State QB Matt McGloin has a new podcast Where does Sean Clifford rank among Big Ten quarterbacks in 2021? What James Franklin thinks about his quarterbacks with three spring practicies remaining

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion.