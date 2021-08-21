Penn State AD Sandy Barbour says no proof of vaccination required to attend games in Beaver Stadium

The college football season is quickly approaching and schools and conferences are hoping to make this season go much smoother than last year’s bumpy ride during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. While some schools around the country are opting to require proof of being vaccinated to attend football games this fall, no such proof will be required at Penn State.

Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour spoke to members of the media on a conference call Saturday to address how attendance at Beaver Stadium will be handled this fall. While Barbour said there are no suggestions anything less than a fully open Beaver Stadium will be available at this time, Barbour also announced fans will not be required to provide proof of vaccination to attend a game in the 107,000-seat stadium this fall.

Barbour did confirm fans will be required to wear a mask in indoor areas at Beaver Stadium, but masks will not be required in outdoor areas, including the seats of the stadium.

JUST IN: Fans will need to wear masks in indoor areas at Beaver Stadium this fall, according to Sandy Barbour. For now, masking won't be required outdoors. — Onward State (@OnwardState) August 21, 2021

Sandy Barbour about masking on The concourse and other areas at Beaver Stadium#PennState @NittanyLionWire pic.twitter.com/SEMUX6KUX8 — David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) August 21, 2021

If the state of Pennsylvania or Centre County (where Penn State is located) tells officials at Penn State to reduce their capacity, Barbour said the following;

“What we’ve learned, last year we obviously went through a ton of planning for capacity sizes we still have, it’s not been forgotten or thrown out,” Barbour said. “That doesn’t mean we won’t have to make some tough decisions, but that’s not what we’re planning.”

My question I asked to #PennState Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour @NittanyLionWire pic.twitter.com/HAzq4YlcWh — David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) August 21, 2021

As of now, Penn State is expecting to have 107,000 inside Beaver Stadium for the 2021 season with their first home game being on September 11, when they take on Ball State.

