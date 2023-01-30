Penn State’s 2025 football commitment tracker

Some say it’s never too early to get a jump on a recruiting class, especially if the right player is sitting there for the getting. Penn State doesn’t usually pile up commitments two years in advance, but it did get an early jump on the Class of 2025 with a January 2023 commitment from offensive tackle Jaelyne Matthews from New Jersey.

And with that, the Class of 2025 was officially underway. We’re keeping track of every commitment to Penn State in the Class of 2025, and we’ll keep tabs on any player who ends up backing off a commitment if necessary.

This tracker will be updated as necessary, with the most recent update being made on January 30, 2023.

Jaelyne Matthews

Toms River (Toms River, NJ)

Offensive tackle

6′-5″, 273 lb

Committed: January 30, 2023

247 Sports On3 ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire