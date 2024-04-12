Penn State’s 2024 Blue-White game is here with changes to parking passes. See what’s new

Birds are chirping, temperatures are finally warming up and Penn State football is back on the menu. In other words, spring has arrived in Happy Valley.

The Nittany Lions’ annual Blue-White spring football game returns to Beaver Stadium at 2 p.m. Saturday. It marks the final spring practice for Penn State while doubling as a fan-favorite event to welcome spectators back for the first time since December. Roughly 63,000 fans attended 2023’s Blue-White game, which Penn State often calls an unofficial spring reunion.

From changes to stadium parking policies to new entertainment options, here’s what you need to know about Penn State’s 2024 Blue-White festivities.

Do I need to buy a ticket?

No. The Blue-White game is free and does not require tickets or reservations, and seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Fans can enter Beaver Stadium through gates A, B, C and E starting at noon.

Although Saturday’s scrimmage is not a “real” game, Beaver Stadium’s bag policy is still in effect. Clear tote bags can’t be larger than 12 inches tall, 12 inches long and 6 inches wide. Small clutches or wristlets are permitted if they are no larger than 4 inches tall, 6 inches long and 1 inch wide.

This graphic shows acceptable bag types and dimensions for Penn State sporting events, including the Blue-White game.

How can I get a parking pass?

There are a few changes to Blue-White parking you should know before Beaver Stadium’s lots open at 8 a.m. Saturday.

Perhaps most notably, Blue-White parking passes will be delivered virtually through Penn State Nittany Lions, the official app for Penn State Athletics. This marks a change from last year’s Blue-White game, which allowed fans to purchase passes in advance by visiting Bryce Jordan Center’s ticket office.

Penn State football season ticket holders should have received a parking pass for regular vehicles and RVs in their 2023 season parking pass packages. This year, Blue-White parking passes for season ticket holders are valid for the same spots used for regular-season parking in 2023. That’s a notable change from previous years, when season ticket holders received priority access to park wherever they wanted in a few designated lots.

Lots marked with $ will offer day-of-game parking purchases at Penn State’s Blue-White game, according to this Penn State Athletics map.

Fans can use Ticketmaster to purchase Blue-White game mobile parking passes for $20 before Saturday. Additionally, day-of-game cash or card purchases are available for regular vehicles ($20) and buses and RVs ($60).

RV parking for the Blue-White game is restricted to the overnight RV (ORV) lot, where spots for Saturday will cost $60 per vehicle. A two-night parking pass for those arriving Friday will cost $100, while a two-night parking pass for a companion car at the ORV lot will cost an additional $40.

Americans with Disabilities Act-accessible parking is reserved in the Shields, Wagner and Katz parking lots near Beaver Stadium.

Fans driving to the game should also note Penn State’s one-way gameday traffic patterns are in effect for the Blue-White game, unlike in past years. They will enter effect at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

What’s the weather forecast?

Plenty can change before the weekend, but AccuWeather’s forecast for Penn State’s University Park campus calls for a cool, partly cloudy day.

Saturday’s projected high temperature checks in at 51 degrees Fahrenheit with 18 mph winds that could push up to 39 mph with gusts, AccuWeather’s forecast reads as of April 11. Rain is not expected.

A jump up to a 74-degree high temperature Sunday comes with an increased chance of rain (up to around 65%, AccuWeather says). You might need to prepare for some afternoon showers or even a thunderstorm.

More events and entertainment

The Blue-White game’s Beaver Stadium Block Party will once again set up along Curtin Road between University Drive and Porter Road. Stop by with the family from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for carnival rides, live music, children’s activities, food and a chance to pick up a copy of Penn State’s 2024 schedule poster. The Nittany Lions are expected to arrive at the stadium around 11:40 a.m. before the Blue Band marches in at 12:45 p.m.

This map shows the broad layout for Penn State’s Beaver Stadium Block Party.

Penn State’s annual Blue-White Apparel and Equipment Sale is scheduled to return from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Pegula Ice Arena. This event, open to the public, gives fans a chance to shop for team-issued apparel and used equipment, including hockey sticks and football helmets. Guests heading to Pegula Ice Arena should park at the nearby East Parking Deck, Penn State says.

Elsewhere through the weekend, fans might want to head to Nittany Cards Plus for an autograph session with former quarterback Trace McSorley or stop by Medlar Field at Lubrano Park for two ticketed events sponsored by NIL collective Happy Valley United: a “past and present” meet-and-greet with former Penn State football stars Saturday morning and a dinner Saturday evening with former players, coaches and staff.

The Paterno Family Beaver Stadium Run will wrap up the weekend and benefit Special Olympics Pennsylvania. More than 3,500 runners and walkers are expected to participate in either a 5-kilometer run or a 2-mile walk through this event, which raised more than $448,000 in 2023. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. and closes at 10:15 a.m. Sunday.

Penn State’s All-Sports Museum, located at Beaver Stadium, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Other Nittany Lions sporting events in Happy Valley this weekend include men’s volleyball’s senior day matchup against George Mason, men’s lacrosse’s showdown with Michigan and several chances to see Penn State softball, men’s tennis and men’s golf in action. Visit gopsusports.com/calendar for a full look at this weekend’s games and matches.