Penn State 2023 football pro day results

Penn State has become known to put on a wild show at its annual pro day event ahead of the NFL draft. This year saw a total of 13 players go through the pro day experience as coaches and scouts from across the NFL made the trip to Happy Valley to take notes on potential draft picks and undrafted free agent signings.

A number of players who participated in the NFL Combine looked to improve on some numbers or take it easy while resting on their combine performance. But others who were not invited to the combine knew this was the biggest workout of their football careers so far.

SO how did everyone do? Let’s take a look at the final numbers for Penn State’s draft hopefuls.

Notre: The numbers below combine Penn State pro day and NFL combine numbers where applicable, using the best numbers available.

Barney Amor, punter

Height : 6 feet, 0.7 inches

Weight: 194 pounds

Penn State punter [autotag]Barney Amor[/autotag] felt pretty good about his pro day performance, but what that means for his draft outlook remains to be seen given how often a punter gets drafted. Amor may land somewhere as an undrafted free agent after the draft because teams will always need an upgrade at punter. Amor could be that needed upgrade.

Ji'Ayir Brown, safety

Height : 5 feet, 11.5 inches

Weight : 203.4 pounds

Vertical jump : 35.5 inches

Broad jump : 10 feet, 4 inches

40-yard dash : 4.57 seconds

Pro shuttle : 4.22 seconds

3-cone drill: n/a

[autotag]Ji’Ayir Brown[/autotag] is expected to be drafted somewhere in this upcoming NFL draft, but it is unknown just where he could be flying. Brown’s numbers at the combine were decent, and he improved on a couple of numbers at the pro day, but Brown’s strongest draft scouting comes from his tape.

Sean Clifford, quarterback

Height : 6 feet, 2 inches

Weight : 218 pounds

Vertical jump : 30.5 inches

Broad jump : 9 feet, 8 inches

40-yard dash : 4.57 seconds

Pro shuttle : 4.31 seconds

3-cone drill: 6.87 seconds

Penn State’s six-year quarterback [autotag]Sean Clifford[/autotag] did not get an invite to the NFL combine, so this was his time to shine. He may not have done enough in the workouts to suggest he is a lock to be drafted, but there could still be some interest in his toughness to add to an NFL roster as a potential late-round or undrafted player. He’ll be on an NFL roster somewhere after the draft, but he’ll have to fight to keep his place.

PJ Mustipher, defensive tackle

Height : 6 feet, 4 inches

Weight : 319 pounds

Bench press : 19 reps

Vertical jump : 27.5 inches

Broad jump : 8 feet

40-yard dash : 5.41 seconds

Pro shuttle : 5.03 seconds

3-cone drill: 8.01 seconds

Compared to other draft prospects at the NFL combine, Penn State’s [autotag]PJ Mustipher[/autotag] tended to trend toward the bottom of every measurable category or drill. Still, Mustipher opted not to take a second shot at the drills at Penn State’s pro day.

Jake Pinegar, kicker

Height : 6 feet, 3 inches

Weight: 192 pounds

Not too many teams use a draft pick on a kicker, so it remains to be seen if any team will use one on [autotag]Jake Pinegar[/autotag]. But kickers are always needed around the league and Pinegar could find himself on the special teams radar for a number of teams following the draft. Pinegar reportedly showed off a strong leg in front of scouts attending the pro day event.

Joey Porter Jr., cornerback

Height : 6 feet, 2.5 inches

Weight : 198 pounds

Bench press : 17 reps

Vertical jump : 37.5 inches

Broad jump : 10 feet, 11 inches

40-yard dash: 4.46 seconds

Without question, [autotag]Joey Porter Jr.[/autotag] is Penn State’s top draft prospect in this year’s NFL draft. Porter Jr. improved a couple of numbers from the NFL combine and he has already confirmed he has accepted an invitation to attend the NFL draft in person. Porter Jr.’s numbers may be bested by a handful of draft prospects at the same position, but he does appear to be set to become Penn State’s first first-round cornerback in school history.

Juice Scruggs, offensive lineman

Height : 6 feet, 3 inches

Weight : 305 pounds

Bench press : 29 reps

Vertical jump : 32 inches

Broad jump : 8 feet, 6 inches

40-yard dash : 5.22 seconds

Pro shuttle : 4.65 seconds

3-cone drill: 7.75 seconds

The draft outlook for [autotag]Juice Scruggs[/autotag] is still a pretty wide-open guess at this point, although Scruggs may have improved his outlook at pro day since the NFL combine. He may have to wait a bit before having his named called in the draft, but he could be on track for going somewhere in the middle rounds if things work out well.

Chris Stoll, long snapper

Height : 6 feet, 1.7 inches

Weight : 255 pounds

Bench press : 11 reps

40-yard dash: 4.88 seconds

Penn State’s award-winning long snapper [autotag]Chris Stoll[/autotag] only participated in a couple of drills, but that was all that was really needed from one of the top long snappers in the draft. Stoll is not expected to be drafted, but he should be able to sign on somewhere as an undrafted free agent following the conclusion of the draft.

Brenton Strange, tight end

Height : 6 feet, 4 inches

Weight : 249 pounds

Bench press : 23 reps

Vertical jump : 36 inches

Broad jump : 10 feet, 4 inches

40-yard dash : 4.70 seconds

Pro shuttle : 4.46 seconds

3-cone drill: 7.25 seconds

[autotag]Brenton Strange[/autotag] followed up a respectable showing at the NFL combine with another fine showing at Penn State’s pro day. Strange didn’t do any of the drills he performed at the combine, nor did he really need to.

Jonathan Sutherland, defensive back

Height : 5 feet, 11 inches

Weight : 202 pounds

Bench press : 25 reps

Vertical jump : 37.5 inches

Broad jump : 10 feet, 3 inches

40-yard dash : 4.58 seconds

Pro shuttle : 4.13 seconds

3-cone drill: 6.87 seconds

[autotag]Jonathan Sutherland[/autotag] proved to be one of the big winners at Penn State’s pro day with a fine showing across the board. Though not necessarily considered the most skilled or talented prospect at safety or linebacker, his versatility combined with his work ethic make him a prospect to keep on the radar. Sutherland proved capable of playing multiple positions at Penn State by taking over a role at linebacker to fill an area of need for Penn State in 2022.

Nick Tarburton, defensive line

Height : 6 feet, 3.1 inches

Weight : 252 pounds

Bench press : 25 reps

Vertical jump : 29 inches

Broad jump : 9 feet, 8 inches

40-yard dash : 4.84 seconds

Pro shuttle : 4.39 seconds

3-cone drill: 7.15 seconds

[autotag]Nick Tarburton[/autotag] could still be considered a potential late-round draft pick un the upcoming NFL draft after his pro day results didn’t do much to move the needle on his pro outlook. He could prove to be a reliable body on any depth chart at the next level, and he will more than likely land on an NFL roster for a rookie mini camp somewhere in the league at the very least.

Mitchell Tinsley, wide receiver

Height : 6 feet

Weight : 202 pounds

Bench press : 14 reps

Vertical jump : 35.5 inches

Broad jump : 10 feet

40-yard dash : 4.52 seconds

Pro shuttle : 4.16 seconds

3-cone drill: 6.62 seconds

Penn State’s second-leading receiver in 2022, [autotag]Mitchell Tinsley[/autotag] saw some slight improvements from his NFL combine numbers, although he didn’t quite shave enough time from his 40-yard time that he was aiming for. Still, Tinsley performed well in other drills at the combine and again at Penn State’s pro day and his game tape shows he can be a reliable asset to nay passing offense.

Parker Washington, wide receiver

Height : 5 feet, 10 inches

Weight : 202 pounds

Bench press: 16 reps

As was the case at the NFL combine, [autotag]Parker Washington[/autotag], Penn State’s leading wide receiver in 2022, was unable to participate in the various workouts at Penn State’s pro day. And it remains to be seen if he will be in good enough shape with his recovery from a season-ending injury in November if he will be able to go through any private workouts for any interested NFL teams looking for a receiver.

Washington may have to provide on his film and interviews to have a team draft him. Chances are, some NFL teams will consider taking a flyer on him in the draft if they feel he will recover well enough.

