Penn State’s 2023 football commitment tracker

The Class of 2022 was great for Penn State, but it’s already time to turn the page toward the Class of 2023. And James Franklin and the Nittany Lions already had a few commitments on the board for the Class of 2023 as the signed letters of intent were coming in for the Class of 2022.

We’ll be keeping track of every commitment that goes on the board for Penn State in the Class of 2023. But knowing that odds are pretty good at least one player will have a change of heart somewhere along the recruiting process, we’ll keep tabs on what they are doing up until signing day.

This tracker will be updated accordingly when needed. It was last updated on December 15, 2021.

Alex Birchmeier

Broad Run (Ashburn, VA)

Interior offensive lineman

6′-5″, 275 lb

Committed: July 15, 2021

247 Sports On3 ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Mathias Barnwell

Riverbend (Fredericksburg, VA)

Tight End

6′-5″, 250 lb

Committed: September 25, 2021

247 Sports On3 ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Lamont Payne

Chartiers Valley (Bridgeville, PA)

Cornerback

6′-1″, 170 lb

Committed September 18, 2021

247 Sports On3 ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐ N/A

Joey Schlaffer

Exeter Township (Reading, PA)

Tight End

6′-6″, 205 lb

Committed: October 23, 2021

247 Sports On3 ⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐

