Halloween game vs. Ohio State headlines 2020 Penn State football schedule

Full Penn State 2020 football schedule announced originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The 2020 Big Ten football schedule was announced on Saturday.

The eight-game, conference-only slate will begin on Oct. 24 at Indiana for Penn State. The Halloween contest against Ohio State headlines the truncated schedule.

Here is the schedule for the Nittany Lions in its entirety.

Week 1: at Indiana - Oct. 24

Week 2: vs. Ohio State - Oct. 31

Week 3: vs. Maryland - Nov. 7

Week 4: at Nebraska - Nov. 14

Week 5: vs. Iowa - Nov. 21

Week 6: at Michigan - Nov. 28

Week 7: at Rutgers - 12/5

Week 8: vs. Michigan State - 12/12

Week 9: TBD - 12/19

Penn State will look to build off their two-loss 2019 season to get to the coveted Big Ten championship game. The top two teams will square off for a chance at the conference title on Dec. 19, one day before the college football playoff seedings will be announced.

The Big Ten schedule leaves little wiggle room for cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic. There will be no fans permitted in stadiums for at least the start of the season. Game times and broadcast details will be announced at a later date.