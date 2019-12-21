Penn scores 22 to carry Drake past Air Force 85-80

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) -- Roman Penn had a career-high 22 points as Drake narrowly beat Air Force 85-80 on Saturday.

Liam Robbins had 16 points and four blocks for Drake (10-3). Jonah Jackson added 12 points. D.J. Wilkins had 11 points for the visitors.

Ryan Swan scored a season-high 24 points for the Falcons (6-7). Lavelle Scottie added 16 points. Abe Kinrade had 13 points.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Drake plays Bradley on the road next Tuesday. Air Force faces UC Riverside at home next Tuesday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com