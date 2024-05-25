Penn offense too much for Elkhart

MIDDLEBURY — The Penn softball team knows what it takes to get to the Class 4A state finals in Lafayette.

The Elkhart Lions hope to find out exactly what that feels like someday.

Friday at the 4A Northridge Sectional title game, the defending state champion Kingsmen flexed their muscles against the young Lions, posting a 12-1 victory to advance to Tuesday's regional.

Waiting for the Kingsmen (25-6) will be South Bend St. Joseph (22-5), who beat Mishawaka 8-0 in the sectional title game in South Bend. Tuesday's game will be at Penn

Against Elkhart, coach Beth Zachary's defending state champion Kingsmen pounded out 18 hits, including a grand slam from sophomore Logan Rumble that gave Penn a 9-1 lead in the fourth inning

"Our lineup from top to bottom is really tough and our girls really feed off each other,'' Zachary said. "We have really good speed and some power and we do a good job of putting the ball in play.''

Penn did just that on Tuesday, striking out just one in the five-inning game.

The Kingsmen scored twice to open the first, as Izzy Hanna and Camille Bievier used their speed to reach on singles that had gone a combined 15 feet. After a ground out moved the runners up, senior Abby Widman lofted a double that kicked up chalk along the right field line to drive in both runs.

But Elkhart used some speed of their own in the bottom of the inning, as Ava Walker singled and stole second. The throw to second sailed into centerfield and then rolled to the fence, as Walker scored on the two errors to make it 2-1.

But that was the last mistake Penn would make on the night.

After the Kinsgmen added a run on a passed ball in the second, junior Ava Zachary doubled to lead off the third, stole third and scored on a throwing error. Ashlyn Kronewitter singled in a run later in the inning to push the lead to 5-1

Penn would load the bases on the fourth against Elkhart relief pitcher Anna Knight, before Rumble homered to left against a stiff wind to all but put the game away.

Peyton Dwiggins singled in a run later in the inning and a bases loaded walk to Bievier added another to make it 11-1.

A triple off the right field fence off the bat of Kronewitter added one more run in the fifth.

Meanwhile, Penn starting pitcher Aubrey Zachary was strong, allowing just Walker's first-inning single, while striking out six and not allowing an earned run.

"We're just taking things one game at a time and not look past our next opponent the rest of the season,'' Beth Zachary said. "Our girls know what it takes to get to Lafayette and how tough it is. But I could see it in their eyes tonight that they're ready for the challenge.''

Meanwhile, Elkhart coach Matt Walker's initial season as the head coach is complete with a 15-9 record, which included a 1-0 win over St. Joseph late in the season.

"If we're going to lose, I'd rather get beat by a team like Penn,'' Walker admitted. "They're a championship team with tremendous talent.

"We want to get to where Penn is. Playing in a championship game like this and beating a team like St. Joe can only help us. We want to get to where is Penn is and battle for titles every year.''

Elkhart loses just two seniors in Lili Escobedo and Deneaja Jackson. The Lions also started two freshmen and two sophomores.

Hanna had four hits for the Kingsmen, while Teagan Milewski and Kronewitter each had three.

------------

NORTHRIDGE SECTIONAL

PENN 12, ELKHART 1

Penn;212;61;—;12;18;2

Elkhart;100;00;—;1;1;1;

Aubrie Zachary (W); Laci Stimac (L), Anna Knight (3), Stimac (4).

Penn: Hits: Izzy Hanna 4, Teagan Milewski 3, Ashlyn Kronewitter 3, Logan Rumble 2, Abby Widman 2. HR: Rumble. 3B: Kronewitter. 2B: Widmar, Ava Zachary, Milewski. RBI: Rumble 4, Kronewitter 2, Widmar 2.

Elkhart: Hit: Ava Walker.

Records: Penn 25-6, Elkhart 15-9.